Rajasthan Government Plans Legislation Against Illegal Religious Conversions

The Rajasthan government disclosed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday its intention to introduce legislation aimed at curbing illegal religious conversions in the state.

In its affidavit, the state confirmed it would adhere to existing laws and court guidelines until new legislation is passed.

This announcement follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, demanding stricter measures to prevent fraudulent and forced religious conversions.

The Supreme Court, acknowledging the severity of forcible conversions on national security, has requested a response from the Centre.

The case's title was altered to ''In Re: The Issue Of Religious Conversion,'' noting alleged derogatory comments against minorities in the original petition.

The court is also addressing petitions challenging anti-conversion laws in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which are claimed to be discriminatory towards minority communities.

