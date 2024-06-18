Left Menu

Bomb Threat Emails Target Mumbai's Prominent Institutions

More than 60 establishments in Mumbai received bomb threat emails, prompting searches by the police. The threats targeted prominent hospitals, colleges, and the BMC. Although nothing suspicious was found, the police are in the process of registering a case against unidentified persons.

Updated: 18-06-2024 23:56 IST
In a worrying development, over 60 establishments in Mumbai, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), prominent hospitals, and colleges, received bomb threat emails earlier this week. The emails, sent from a single ID, sparked off a series of urgent police searches.

While the security checks revealed no suspicious activity, the authorities deemed the emails alarming enough to merit an official probe. The police confirmed that the bomb threat emails received on Tuesday were similar to those received a day earlier, highlighting potential risks to multiple private, state, and civic-run institutions across the city.

Ongoing investigations have revealed that the emails could be a mischievous act as nothing suspicious was found at the targeted locations. Efforts are currently underway to register a case against unknown individuals at the Azad Maidan police station.

