Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Jail for Punching Officer in Singapore

A Singapore court has handed down a five-week jail sentence to Devesh Raj Rajasegaran, a 24-year-old man of Indian origin, for assaulting a police officer while intoxicated. The incident occurred amid a rowdy crowd of more than 10 individuals.

According to the TODAY newspaper, the single punch was powerful enough to render the officer unconscious for at least a minute, causing temporary memory loss.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Brian Tan revealed in court that the officer, part of a team dispatched around 3 am to Circular Road on June 25, 2022, was interviewing a member of the crowd when Devesh delivered the punch.

The court heard that Devesh and his friend, Eeshwar Ravi, had been consuming alcohol nearby before the incident.

Devesh plans to appeal against the sentence. The victim received seven days of hospitalization leave and endured severe headaches following the assault.

Devesh had pleaded guilty in March to voluntarily causing hurt, a charge that could have resulted in up to three years in prison, a fine of up to SGD5,000, or both.

