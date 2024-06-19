Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Jail for Punching Officer in Singapore
Devesh Raj Rajasegaran, a 24-year-old Indian-origin man, was sentenced to five weeks in jail for punching a Singapore police officer while intoxicated. The officer was knocked unconscious and suffered temporary memory loss. The incident occurred during a commotion involving over 10 people in Circular Road, Singapore's central business district.
- Country:
- Singapore
A Singapore court has handed down a five-week jail sentence to Devesh Raj Rajasegaran, a 24-year-old man of Indian origin, for assaulting a police officer while intoxicated. The incident occurred amid a rowdy crowd of more than 10 individuals.
According to the TODAY newspaper, the single punch was powerful enough to render the officer unconscious for at least a minute, causing temporary memory loss.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Brian Tan revealed in court that the officer, part of a team dispatched around 3 am to Circular Road on June 25, 2022, was interviewing a member of the crowd when Devesh delivered the punch.
The court heard that Devesh and his friend, Eeshwar Ravi, had been consuming alcohol nearby before the incident.
Devesh plans to appeal against the sentence. The victim received seven days of hospitalization leave and endured severe headaches following the assault.
Devesh had pleaded guilty in March to voluntarily causing hurt, a charge that could have resulted in up to three years in prison, a fine of up to SGD5,000, or both.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Russian Drone Assault
Milkshake Incident: Woman Charged for Assault on Nigel Farage
Kangana Ranaut Faces Assault at Chandigarh Airport Amid Rising Tensions
Dalit Sarpanch Assault Sparks Outrage In Madhya Pradesh Village
Russian Businesswoman Assaulted in Bhadohi: Case Filed Against 10