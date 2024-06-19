Kerala CM Promises Stringent Action Amid Kannur Bomb Blast Concerns

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday admitted in the state assembly that there have been repeated incidents of bomb blasts in the northern district of Kannur. He assured the police would conduct more vigorous investigations to address this issue.

Despite rejecting the Congress-led UDF opposition's call to adjourn House proceedings to discuss these incidents, Vijayan claimed a peaceful environment prevails in Kannur. He emphasized that the government views these incidents seriously and has instructed the police to take stringent actions.

An 86-year-old man recently died in a bomb blast in Thalassery, leading to a serious police investigation. Vijayan assured that necessary legal actions, including regular raids and inspections, are being taken to prevent the manufacture and stockpiling of explosives in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)