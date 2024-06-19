Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi Appeals to PM, Threatens Indefinite Strike

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, in a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has demanded immediate intervention in resolving the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Atishi revealed the acute shortage arises from Haryana's failure to release Delhi's allocated water share.

She highlighted that Haryana released 513 MGD (Million Gallons Daily) instead of the 613 MGD required. This shortfall, she explained, affects over 28 lakh residents who are already contending with extreme heatwave conditions. 'The crisis is dire,' she noted.

Atishi announced that if the situation isn't remedied within the next two days, she will embark on an indefinite strike starting June 21. Multiple appeals have already been made to the Haryana government, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The minister urged prompt action from the central leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)