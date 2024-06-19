Balasore Tension: Curfew Continues Amidst Clashes Over Animal Slaughter

For the second consecutive day, curfew remains in force in Balasore, Odisha, following violent clashes between two groups over animal slaughter that resulted in 10 injuries, according to an official statement.

The administration plans to review the situation on Wednesday night to determine the continuation of the curfew. Commercial and governmental establishments remain closed, and all entry points to the town have been sealed. Internet services have been suspended until 10 a.m. on June 20 to curb the spread of rumors, as per a notification issued by the Home Department.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged residents to maintain peace while directing the district administration to take comprehensive measures to restore normalcy. Despite the curfew, exceptions have been made for examination candidates, government officials, court staff, and essential service workers. Additional Director-General of Police (law and order) Sanjay Kumar reported that 35 arrests have been made for rioting and curfew violations, and six companies of central forces are en route for deployment.

Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare noted that a flag march was conducted in sensitive areas to build public confidence, while Balasore SP Sagarika Nath confirmed the deployment of 40 platoons of police to monitor the situation. The violence erupted on Monday after blood-stained water was found in a drain, leading to intense stone-pelting and causing injuries to both civilians and police personnel.

