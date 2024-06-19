Left Menu

Twist in Assam Murder Mystery: Local BJP Leader Declared Absconding Accused

In a shocking turn of events, Assam Police revealed that local BJP leader and contractor Sunil Gogoi is an absconding accused for the murder of his family mason, Jahangir Hosain, whose headless body was wrongly identified as Gogoi's. The DNA evidence uncovered the truth, implicating Gogoi and his accomplices.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:39 IST
In a shocking revelation on Wednesday, Assam Police announced that local BJP leader and contractor Sunil Gogoi has been declared an absconding accused in the gruesome murder of his family mason, Jahangir Hosain. Hosain's headless body was initially mistaken for Gogoi's and cremated.

Disturbing details emerged when a DNA report confirmed that the charred body was not Gogoi's, as alleged by his family, but that of Hosain. The forensic evidence suggested a plotted insurance scam. "The mortal remains have genetic similarity to Jahangir Hosain's family, confirming the murder and subsequent burning to hide his identity," stated DGP G P Singh.

The investigation revealed that Gogoi, reportedly absent since Hosain went missing on May 30, had recently acquired an insurance policy worth Rs 41 lakh. A fresh case has been registered, implicating Gogoi and his accomplices. Meanwhile, an executive engineer was arrested related to Gogoi's allegations of corruption in the Public Health Engineering Department. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the case further.

