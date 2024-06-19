Tragic Village Incident: Man Hacks Wife to Death in Sriganganagar
In a tragic incident in Sriganganagar district, Kuldeep Valmiki allegedly murdered his wife, Veerpal Kaur, following a minor dispute. The crime took place in Gurusar Modia village. The victim's body is at a government hospital mortuary, while Valmiki remains at large.
In a tragic incident that has shaken the community, a man allegedly hacked his wife to death in a village in Sriganganagar district. The police identified the perpetrator as Kuldeep Valmiki from Gurusar Modia village.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night after a minor dispute between Valmiki and his wife, Veerpal Kaur, according to Suratgarh Sadar SHO Krishna Kumar.
Kumar stated that Kaur's body has been placed in the mortuary of a government hospital in Suratgarh town, while Valmiki has been on the run since the incident.
