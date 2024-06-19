Ukraine Launches National Registry to Document Sexual Violence During Conflict

In a significant move, Ukrainian authorities have set up a national registry to document sexual violence cases allegedly perpetrated by Russian forces, a senior prosecutor revealed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Viktoriia Litvinova, the deputy prosecutor general, mentioned that the registry arose from a pilot project, which had already resulted in five convictions in absentia. Details of the specific cases remain undisclosed.

Litvinova disclosed that 303 cases of conflict-related sexual violence had been registered, with victims ranging from men to women, since the full-scale invasion started in early 2022. She highlighted the initiative's announcement aligned with the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence and had garnered support from U.N. agencies and several Western governments.

The government hopes the registry will facilitate future financial compensation claims against Russia. Moreover, U.N. Population Fund representative Massimo Diana stressed that the actual number of victims likely exceeds those documented. To aid survivors, 12 support centers and three mobile facilities have been established across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna unveiled a symbolic painting by Julia Tveritina at a Kyiv gallery, emphasizing hope and renewal for survivors, represented by the depiction of yellow rapeseed flowers.

