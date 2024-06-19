Left Menu

Ukraine Launches National Registry to Document Sexual Violence During Conflict

Ukrainian authorities have established a national registry to document cases of sexual violence allegedly committed by Russian forces. The registry aims to support future claims for financial compensation for victims. The initiative, supported by U.N. agencies, has already led to five convictions in absentia.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:03 IST
Ukraine Launches National Registry to Document Sexual Violence During Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant move, Ukrainian authorities have set up a national registry to document sexual violence cases allegedly perpetrated by Russian forces, a senior prosecutor revealed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Viktoriia Litvinova, the deputy prosecutor general, mentioned that the registry arose from a pilot project, which had already resulted in five convictions in absentia. Details of the specific cases remain undisclosed.

Litvinova disclosed that 303 cases of conflict-related sexual violence had been registered, with victims ranging from men to women, since the full-scale invasion started in early 2022. She highlighted the initiative's announcement aligned with the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence and had garnered support from U.N. agencies and several Western governments.

The government hopes the registry will facilitate future financial compensation claims against Russia. Moreover, U.N. Population Fund representative Massimo Diana stressed that the actual number of victims likely exceeds those documented. To aid survivors, 12 support centers and three mobile facilities have been established across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna unveiled a symbolic painting by Julia Tveritina at a Kyiv gallery, emphasizing hope and renewal for survivors, represented by the depiction of yellow rapeseed flowers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024