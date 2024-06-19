Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa's Dark Entanglement: A Gruesome Case Unveiled

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, embroiled in the Renukaswamy murder case, has admitted to giving Rs 30 lakh to another accused, Pradosh, for body disposal and to keep his name hidden, police revealed.

The police recovered the amount from Pradosh's residence. Darshan, identified as the second accused, stated that the money was intended for covering disposal expenses and ensuring his name remained untainted. A total of 17 individuals, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, face charges in the case.

Police sources indicated that the victim, Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, reportedly sent obscene messages to Gowda, causing Darshan's alleged violent retaliation leading to the murder. Forensic evidence, including blunt instruments and CCTV footage, substantiates the involvement of Darshan and others. The investigation continues to unearth more details on the case.

