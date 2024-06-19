Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Distillery Faces Scrutiny After Child Rescue

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has demanded detailed medical examinations and fresh FIRs after rescuing 59 children from hazardous conditions at a Madhya Pradesh distillery. The investigation revealed exploitative practices, prompting immediate actions against negligent officials and calling for detailed documentation on school resources misuse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has called for medical examinations and new FIRs following the rescue of 59 children from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh.

The children, found working in dangerous conditions, exhibited burns and other injuries, prompting serious concerns about their physical and psychological wellbeing.

The commission's findings have led to suspensions and calls for disciplinary actions against negligent officials, highlighting the severity of child labor violations in the region.

