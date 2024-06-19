Madhya Pradesh Distillery Faces Scrutiny After Child Rescue

In a significant crackdown, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has called for medical examinations and new FIRs following the rescue of 59 children from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh.

The children, found working in dangerous conditions, exhibited burns and other injuries, prompting serious concerns about their physical and psychological wellbeing.

The commission's findings have led to suspensions and calls for disciplinary actions against negligent officials, highlighting the severity of child labor violations in the region.

