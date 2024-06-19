Left Menu

Nawal Bajaj Named Maharashtra ATS Chief After Three-Month Vacancy

Senior IPS officer Nawal Bajaj has been appointed head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police. The position was vacant for three months following Sadanand Date's reassignment. Bajaj, a 1995-batch officer, previously served in various roles, including as Joint Director of the CBI dealing with the coal scam.

Updated: 19-06-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:27 IST

In a significant administrative move, Senior IPS officer Nawal Bajaj has been appointed as the head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police. This appointment comes after a three-month vacancy that followed Sadanand Date's reassignment as Director General of the National Investigation Agency.

Bajaj, a 1995-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, returns to the state forces as an Additional Director General, ATS, as per an order issued by the state home department. Prior to this, he had been serving on central deputation as Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), handling major cases like the coal scam.

His extensive experience includes roles such as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) and Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) in Mumbai, making him well-suited to head the ATS and tackle the intricate challenges posed by terrorism.

