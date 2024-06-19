Tragedy in Kallakurichi: Fatal Tainted Arrack Claims Lives

In a devastating incident in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, over 20 individuals were hospitalized and at least five died after consuming suspected illicit 'packet arrack', officials reported on Wednesday.

The police have arrested 49-year-old K Kannukutti and seized approximately 200 litres of illicit arrack, which was found to contain deadly methanol.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe for a comprehensive investigation. Additionally, Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred, and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena has been suspended.

