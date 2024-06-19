Left Menu

Tragedy in Kallakurichi: Fatal Tainted Arrack Claims Lives

Over 20 people in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu were hospitalized and at least five died after allegedly consuming illicit 'packet arrack' containing deadly methanol. Following the incident, the district collector has been transferred, the SP suspended, and a CB-CID probe ordered by CM M K Stalin.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:34 IST
Tragedy in Kallakurichi: Fatal Tainted Arrack Claims Lives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, over 20 individuals were hospitalized and at least five died after consuming suspected illicit 'packet arrack', officials reported on Wednesday.

The police have arrested 49-year-old K Kannukutti and seized approximately 200 litres of illicit arrack, which was found to contain deadly methanol.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe for a comprehensive investigation. Additionally, Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred, and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena has been suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024