Man Arrested for Raping Dalit Woman and Forcing Conversion

Authorities have apprehended a man on allegations of raping a 25-year-old Dalit woman under the pretext of marriage and coercing her to convert to Islam, according to police reports on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat detailed that the victim accused Taj Mohammed of assaulting her last year. Mohammed reportedly continued to intimidate her with threats of violence if she disclosed the incident. In recent days, he allegedly subjected her to caste-based abuse.

The police filed an FIR against Taj Mohammed under various charges, including rape (376 IPC), sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the UP Anti-Conversion Law. Authorities confirmed the arrest and the initiation of an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)