Left Menu

Encounter in Baramulla: Two Terrorists Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured

In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, an encounter resulted in the death of two terrorists and injuries to two security personnel. The clash occurred after a cordon-and-search operation in Watergam area. The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be determined.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:43 IST
Encounter in Baramulla: Two Terrorists Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, two terrorists were neutralized and two security personnel injured during an early morning encounter on Wednesday.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Baramulla's Watergam area based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

The operation evolved into an encounter as the terrorists engaged the security forces with gunfire, resulting in the death of two militants. Their identities are currently being verified. A police officer confirmed that a cop and a soldier also sustained injuries in the gunfight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024