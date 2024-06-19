Encounter in Baramulla: Two Terrorists Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured
In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, an encounter resulted in the death of two terrorists and injuries to two security personnel. The clash occurred after a cordon-and-search operation in Watergam area. The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be determined.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, two terrorists were neutralized and two security personnel injured during an early morning encounter on Wednesday.
Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Baramulla's Watergam area based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, officials said.
The operation evolved into an encounter as the terrorists engaged the security forces with gunfire, resulting in the death of two militants. Their identities are currently being verified. A police officer confirmed that a cop and a soldier also sustained injuries in the gunfight.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
