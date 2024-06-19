Left Menu

Pakistani National Sentenced to 18 Years for Running Fake Passport Syndicate in South Africa

Arfan Ahmed, a Pakistani national, has been sentenced to 18 years in South Africa for leading a fake passport syndicate. He was found guilty of corruption and bribery, offering bribes to Home Affairs officials. Investigations revealed Ahmed's network spanned six provinces. Twelve officials connected to the scheme were dismissed.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:48 IST
Pakistani National Sentenced to 18 Years for Running Fake Passport Syndicate in South Africa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A Pakistani national has been sentenced to 18 years in jail in South Africa for orchestrating a fake passport syndicate. Arfan Ahmed was convicted on multiple charges, including corruption and bribery, in a ruling championed by Home Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday.

Ahmed's arrest followed a sting operation during which he tried to bribe Home Affairs officials with R45,000. Subsequent searches at his residence unearthed multiple unauthorized passports.

Court evidence identified Ahmed as the ringleader of a passport photo swap syndicate, working in league with corrupt Home Affairs officials to issue fraudulent passports. His network spanned six of South Africa's nine provinces. Twelve implicated officials have been dismissed, but there's growing concern over their lack of criminal charges.

Home Minister Motsoaledi lauded the ruling, highlighting the country's commitment to tackling fraud and corruption. He pointed out that due to high passport fraud, countries like the UK now require visas for South Africans, a practice not needed before. Motsoaledi stressed an uncompromising stance against such crimes to safeguard South Africans' interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024