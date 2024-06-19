Left Menu

Russia-North Korea Partnership Invalidates Global Sanctions, Ukraine Aide States

A Ukrainian presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, declared that a new strategic military partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea nullifies all international restrictions imposed on Pyongyang. This move is described as a brazen violation of global decisions and resolutions against the DPRK.

Russia-North Korea Partnership Invalidates Global Sanctions, Ukraine Aide States
A Ukrainian presidential aide said that a partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea invalidated all restrictions imposed on Pyongyang by the international community.

"The signing of a "strategic military partnership"... is a unilateral and most brazen nullification of the entire package of international decisions, resolutions, and restrictions imposed on the DPRK," Mykhailo Podolyak said on X.

