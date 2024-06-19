Russia-North Korea Partnership Invalidates Global Sanctions, Ukraine Aide States

A Ukrainian presidential aide said that a partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea invalidated all restrictions imposed on Pyongyang by the international community.

"The signing of a "strategic military partnership"... is a unilateral and most brazen nullification of the entire package of international decisions, resolutions, and restrictions imposed on the DPRK," Mykhailo Podolyak said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)