Odisha Government's Dilemma: The Unopened Ratna Bhandar

The Odisha government remains undecided on reopening the Ratna Bhandar of Puri's Jagannath Temple, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced on Wednesday.

His statement came in response to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which indicated readiness to begin repair work on the treasury starting July 8, fuelled speculations about its reopening during Ratha Jatra on July 7. ''No decision has so far been taken on the opening of Ratna Bhandar,'' Harichandan confirmed.

The previous BJD government had assured the public that the Ratna Bhandar would be reopened for inventory and repairs during this year's Ratha Jatra. The treasury was last accessed in 1978, marking 46 years since it was sealed. The issue took center stage in state politics during the recent elections.

Harichandan criticized an ASI officer for reportedly spreading ''wrong and misleading information,'' adding that appropriate action would be taken. The decision on reopening would be made following a thorough examination, he stated.

Simultaneously, the Odisha government informed the Orissa High Court that the Judicial Commission report on the missing keys would soon be disclosed to the public. Former High Court judge Raghubir Das had conducted an inquiry in 2018, submitting findings to the state government. A petition was filed, urging the public disclosure of the report, and during a hearing on Wednesday, the state promised its presentation in the assembly for review and subsequent action based on its recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)