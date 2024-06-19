Tragedy in Malhipur: Two Men Drown in Rapti River

In a tragic incident in Malhipur, Uttar Pradesh, two men, identified as Sangamlal (22) and Manohar Lal (21), drowned while bathing in the Rapti river on Wednesday, according to local police reports.

Another man, Sandeep, is currently receiving medical treatment. Six men had ventured into the river to cool off after their workday as linemen for a private contractor. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

This incident underscores the dangers of seeking respite from the intense heat in unfamiliar waters, a risk that ended in tragedy for these workers.

