Tensions Escalate in Balasore: Curfew Extended Amidst Clashes
The district administration in Balasore has extended the curfew till Thursday midnight following a group clash. Limited relaxation times are provided for essential purchases, with schools and commercial establishments closed. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, with multiple arrests made and a substantial police force deployed to maintain order.
The district administration in Balasore has extended the curfew till Thursday midnight following a group clash. Curfew relaxations are offered between 7 AM to 11 AM, allowing people to buy essential items.
Imposed on Monday night after a clash over animal slaughter, the curfew affects the northern Odisha town, keeping schools and commercial establishments closed. Internet services remain suspended until 10 AM on June 20.
Forty-five people have been detained for rioting or violating curfew norms, and a robust police presence—including six central force companies—continues to monitor the situation. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urges peace and has instructed the district administration to restore normalcy.
