Tensions Escalate in Balasore: Curfew Extended Amidst Clashes

The district administration in Balasore has extended the curfew till Thursday midnight following a group clash. Curfew relaxations are offered between 7 AM to 11 AM, allowing people to buy essential items.

Imposed on Monday night after a clash over animal slaughter, the curfew affects the northern Odisha town, keeping schools and commercial establishments closed. Internet services remain suspended until 10 AM on June 20.

Forty-five people have been detained for rioting or violating curfew norms, and a robust police presence—including six central force companies—continues to monitor the situation. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urges peace and has instructed the district administration to restore normalcy.

