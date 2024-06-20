Tragic Heatstroke Incident: Head Constable's Sudden Demise Sparks Probe

In a tragic turn of events, Head Constable Brij Kishor, aged 52, succumbed to a suspected heatstroke at Kanpur Central station on Tuesday, as confirmed by senior police officials on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Collectorganj) Mohd Mohsin Khan emphasized there was no negligence in the treatment provided to Kishor, a resident of Jhansi, who had been en route to his native place. Initial investigations reveal that Kishor fell unconscious after feeling dizzy at the station gate. He was promptly aided by Sub-Inspector Jag Pratap Singh, who administered CPR and took him to the hospital.

However, a video of the incident went viral, showing a colleague recording Kishor in an unconscious state. The ACP clarified that the video was made by the SI to gather information, and not intended for public dissemination. Despite the efforts to revive Kishor, he unfortunately passed away during treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)