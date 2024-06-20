Left Menu

Tragic Heatstroke Incident: Head Constable's Sudden Demise Sparks Probe

Head constable Brij Kishor, 52, succumbed to suspected heatstroke at Kanpur Central station. Despite quick intervention by Sub-Inspector Jag Pratap Singh, Kishor could not be saved. A video related to the incident has sparked social media attention, though officials deny negligence in his treatment.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:10 IST
Tragic Heatstroke Incident: Head Constable's Sudden Demise Sparks Probe
Brij Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Head Constable Brij Kishor, aged 52, succumbed to a suspected heatstroke at Kanpur Central station on Tuesday, as confirmed by senior police officials on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Collectorganj) Mohd Mohsin Khan emphasized there was no negligence in the treatment provided to Kishor, a resident of Jhansi, who had been en route to his native place. Initial investigations reveal that Kishor fell unconscious after feeling dizzy at the station gate. He was promptly aided by Sub-Inspector Jag Pratap Singh, who administered CPR and took him to the hospital.

However, a video of the incident went viral, showing a colleague recording Kishor in an unconscious state. The ACP clarified that the video was made by the SI to gather information, and not intended for public dissemination. Despite the efforts to revive Kishor, he unfortunately passed away during treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024