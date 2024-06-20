Left Menu

India, Australia, and France Unite for a Free Indo-Pacific

India, Australia, and France have committed to enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The three nations discussed maritime safety, environmental collaboration, and multilateral engagement at a meeting in Delhi. They also reviewed progress under the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative and Indian Ocean Rim Association frameworks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:53 IST
India, Australia, and France Unite for a Free Indo-Pacific
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards regional stability, India, Australia, and France have pledged to further their collaboration in ensuring a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. This commitment was reiterated at the third 'India-France-Australia trilateral focal points' meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday.

The trilateral discussions delved deeply into various aspects of regional cooperation, focusing on three main pillars: maritime safety and security, marine and environmental cooperation, and multilateral engagement. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), new proposals were identified to expand trilateral initiatives within the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) frameworks.

The IPOI, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, is designed to foster collaborative efforts among like-minded nations for better management and conservation of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain. The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) further aims to enhance regional cooperation. The meeting saw participation from senior diplomats from all three countries, underscoring their collective resolve to uphold shared values in the Indo-Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024