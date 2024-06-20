India, Australia, and France Unite for a Free Indo-Pacific

In a significant move towards regional stability, India, Australia, and France have pledged to further their collaboration in ensuring a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. This commitment was reiterated at the third 'India-France-Australia trilateral focal points' meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday.

The trilateral discussions delved deeply into various aspects of regional cooperation, focusing on three main pillars: maritime safety and security, marine and environmental cooperation, and multilateral engagement. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), new proposals were identified to expand trilateral initiatives within the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) frameworks.

The IPOI, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, is designed to foster collaborative efforts among like-minded nations for better management and conservation of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain. The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) further aims to enhance regional cooperation. The meeting saw participation from senior diplomats from all three countries, underscoring their collective resolve to uphold shared values in the Indo-Pacific.

