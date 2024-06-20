Left Menu

DRI Seizes Contrabands Worth Rs 3,500 Crore in FY 2023-24

Revenue Intelligence officers seized contrabands worth Rs 3,500 crore in fiscal year 2023-24, with narcotic drugs and gold constituting the majority. DRI detected 623 smuggling cases, mainly involving air passengers and postal cargo. Infiltration of supply chains has emerged as a major challenge, noted Principal DG Mohan Kumar Singh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:25 IST
DRI Seizes Contrabands Worth Rs 3,500 Crore in FY 2023-24
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Revenue Intelligence officers have seized contrabands worth Rs 3,500 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with narcotic drugs and gold constituting a significant portion, a top official revealed on Thursday.

Principal DG of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mohan Kumar Singh, highlighted that the infiltration of supply chains has become a critical issue in combating smuggling.

Singh also pointed out that the increasing use of air passengers, courier services, and postal cargo for smuggling drugs and other contrabands continues to pose significant risks.

In FY 2023-24, the DRI detected 623 smuggling cases, averaging nearly two per day, leading to the seizure of contrabands valued at Rs 3,500 crore. The bulk of these included narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, followed closely by gold seizures.

At a Ficci seminar addressing global challenges of illicit trade, Singh shared that DRI seized 1,658 kg of gold in the 2023-24 fiscal year, marking a 35% increase from the previous year.

Beyond these, DRI has been vigilant against the smuggling of cigarettes, red sanders, counterfeit and foreign currency, and wildlife products.

Singh emphasized the need for global cooperation with enforcement agencies and international organizations, given the transnational nature of illicit border trade, to effectively curb smuggling activities.

Involvement of relevant stakeholders is crucial for detecting and mitigating smuggling, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024