DRI Seizes Contrabands Worth Rs 3,500 Crore in FY 2023-24

Revenue Intelligence officers have seized contrabands worth Rs 3,500 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with narcotic drugs and gold constituting a significant portion, a top official revealed on Thursday.

Principal DG of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mohan Kumar Singh, highlighted that the infiltration of supply chains has become a critical issue in combating smuggling.

Singh also pointed out that the increasing use of air passengers, courier services, and postal cargo for smuggling drugs and other contrabands continues to pose significant risks.

In FY 2023-24, the DRI detected 623 smuggling cases, averaging nearly two per day, leading to the seizure of contrabands valued at Rs 3,500 crore. The bulk of these included narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, followed closely by gold seizures.

At a Ficci seminar addressing global challenges of illicit trade, Singh shared that DRI seized 1,658 kg of gold in the 2023-24 fiscal year, marking a 35% increase from the previous year.

Beyond these, DRI has been vigilant against the smuggling of cigarettes, red sanders, counterfeit and foreign currency, and wildlife products.

Singh emphasized the need for global cooperation with enforcement agencies and international organizations, given the transnational nature of illicit border trade, to effectively curb smuggling activities.

Involvement of relevant stakeholders is crucial for detecting and mitigating smuggling, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)