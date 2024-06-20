Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Address Grievances Promptly at Janta Darshan

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to promptly address public grievances and ensure their resolution within a specified timeframe.

According to an official statement, the instructions emerged during a 'Janata Darshan' program at Adityanath's official residence, attended by hundreds from across the state.

The chief minister warned officials against any negligence in redressing grievances. He personally engaged with attendees, listened to their concerns, and instructed officials to ensure justice within the given timeframe.

Adityanath also highlighted issues of police harassment, stressing the need for sensitive handling and local-level hearings.

Furthermore, he instructed strict action against land encroachment, reiterating that such acts would not be tolerated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)