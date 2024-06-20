Left Menu

Three Arrested in Jharkhand for Brown Sugar Trade

Three individuals were arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla district for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade of brown sugar. Police seized 3.80 grams of the substance from one of their homes. The arrested individuals were identified as Amit Kumar Sahu, Rahul Kumar Sahu, and Amit Gope.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:10 IST
  • India

In an operation aimed at curbing the illegal drug trade, police in Jharkhand's Gumla district arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the brown sugar trade. Authorities seized 3.80 grams of brown sugar from the residence of one of the suspects, according to sources on Thursday.

Gumla Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav revealed that the operation was launched following an intelligence tip-off. Officers raided the residence on Wednesday, leading to the arrests of Amit Kumar Sahu (21), Rahul Kumar Sahu (24), and Amit Gope (21). The contraband was recovered from the premises during the search.

The arrests signify a determined effort by law enforcement to tackle the illegal drug trade in the region, aiming to deter further unlawful activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

