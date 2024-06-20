Three Arrested in Jharkhand for Brown Sugar Trade

In an operation aimed at curbing the illegal drug trade, police in Jharkhand's Gumla district arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the brown sugar trade. Authorities seized 3.80 grams of brown sugar from the residence of one of the suspects, according to sources on Thursday.

Gumla Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav revealed that the operation was launched following an intelligence tip-off. Officers raided the residence on Wednesday, leading to the arrests of Amit Kumar Sahu (21), Rahul Kumar Sahu (24), and Amit Gope (21). The contraband was recovered from the premises during the search.

The arrests signify a determined effort by law enforcement to tackle the illegal drug trade in the region, aiming to deter further unlawful activities.

