Stone-Pelting Incident Mars Anti-Encroachment Drive in Miyapur

An anti-encroachment drive in the Miyapur area escalated into chaos on Saturday when a group of individuals hurled stones at police and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials. One HMDA site official sustained injuries in the incident.

According to a senior police official, a crowd had gathered on the disputed land, demanding its allotment and erecting temporary structures. The land was initially allocated to the HMDA by the government, but it faced encroachment, prompting the police and HMDA to intervene and clear the area.

The police instructed the encroachers that the land was government property and ordered them to vacate. However, resistance led to stone-pelting, resulting in an injury to an HMDA official. Authorities subsequently dispersed the crowd from the site.

