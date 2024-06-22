BJP Government Enforces NSA Over Cow Slaughter Case in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh intensified its crackdown on cow slaughter by invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two men. This decisive action led to high-profile administrative changes, with the transfer of the district collector and superintendent of police.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, addressing the public on X, revealed that the CID's Additional Director General, Pawan Shrivastava, has been tasked with leading a thorough investigation into the gruesome incident. Highlighting the gravity of the matter, Yadav ensured that no crime against 'gau mata' (mother cow) will go unpunished.

The crackdown followed the discovery of over 40 cow carcasses in Seoni district, leading to a series of arrests and judicial actions against the accused. The administration reiterated its commitment to enforcing the MP Anti Cow Slaughtering Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code aimed at mitigating communal tensions.

