Left Menu

BJP Youth Wing Leader Monu Kalyane Shot Dead In Indore

BJP youth leader Monu Kalyane was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred early Sunday while Kalyane was pasting posters. Police suspect old enmity as the motive. The situation escalated with supporters ransacking the accused's home.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:43 IST
BJP Youth Wing Leader Monu Kalyane Shot Dead In Indore
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a BJP youth wing leader was gunned down in the early hours of Sunday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Police officials reported that Monu Kalyane, vice president of the city's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) unit, was fatally shot by two assailants on a motorcycle.

The incident unfolded near Chimanbaag square on Jail Road at around 2am as Kalyane and his friends were pasting posters. The attackers demanded Kalyane's phone number and details about a vehicle rally he was organizing. One of the assailants then fired multiple shots, hitting Kalyane in the chest.

Further, the police revealed that initial investigations pointed towards Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod, suggesting an old enmity as the likely motive. In the aftermath, supporters of Kalyane resorted to vandalism, ransacking the accused's home and attempting to set vehicles ablaze. A police contingent has been deployed to maintain peace. Kalyane was known to be close to MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024