BJP Youth Wing Leader Monu Kalyane Shot Dead In Indore

In a shocking incident, a BJP youth wing leader was gunned down in the early hours of Sunday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Police officials reported that Monu Kalyane, vice president of the city's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) unit, was fatally shot by two assailants on a motorcycle.

The incident unfolded near Chimanbaag square on Jail Road at around 2am as Kalyane and his friends were pasting posters. The attackers demanded Kalyane's phone number and details about a vehicle rally he was organizing. One of the assailants then fired multiple shots, hitting Kalyane in the chest.

Further, the police revealed that initial investigations pointed towards Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod, suggesting an old enmity as the likely motive. In the aftermath, supporters of Kalyane resorted to vandalism, ransacking the accused's home and attempting to set vehicles ablaze. A police contingent has been deployed to maintain peace. Kalyane was known to be close to MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

