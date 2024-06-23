Seizure of Chinese Encrypted Gear Raises Alarms in J&K

The recent seizure of Chinese encrypted telecom gear, known as 'Ultra Set,' from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir has raised security alarms, officials reported. The gear, custom-made for the Pakistani army, surfaced during operations in regions such as Surankote in Poonch and Sopore in Baramulla.

The specialized 'Ultra Set' handsets were discovered alongside the bodies of militants killed during encounters, pointing to direct support from Pakistan, including weapons and training. These handsets operate using radio waves and are connected to control stations in Pakistan, capable of evading traditional GSM or CDMA detection.

This discovery underscores China's increasing military assistance to Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). This includes the deployment of advanced radar systems, aerial vehicles, and underground bunker construction, aiming to bolster strategic interests, particularly related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

