Eight Arrested, Four Cops Suspended Over Pune Bar's Late-Night Operations

Eight individuals have been arrested and four police officers suspended after a Pune bar was found operating beyond permissible hours, an official confirmed on Monday.

The probe began after a viral video allegedly showed persons using a drug-like substance at the bar on Fergusson College Road in Maharashtra's Pune.

Police stated the bar continued to operate until 5 am on Sunday, surpassing the 1:30 am cutoff for liquor sales. 'We have arrested the owners and staff of Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) for operating beyond legal hours,' said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Charges have been filed under various sections, including IPC 188 and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Four officers from Shivajinagar police station were suspended for their failure to act. Regarding the viral video, investigations are ongoing, according to another official.

Pune MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol stated on X that despite immediate suspensions, a dedicated drive against narcotics should be initiated, with police instructed to enforce strict inspections across colleges, pubs, hotels, and other suspicious locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)