India-Pakistan Delegations Inspect Power Projects in J&K after Five Years

Delegations from India and Pakistan have begun inspecting power projects in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district under the Indus Water Treaty. This marks the first such visit in over five years. The delegation will review multiple hydroelectric projects, including the contentious Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai projects.

Delegations from India and Pakistan have arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district to inspect ongoing power projects as per the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), officials reported on Monday. Approximately 40 delegates, including neutral experts, began their inspection Monday morning. They arrived in Jammu Sunday evening before making their way to Kishtwar.

This visit is the first by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu and Kashmir in more than five years under the IWT's dispute settlement mechanism. Signed in 1960, the IWT facilitates cooperation and information exchange on the use of cross-border rivers between India and Pakistan, with the World Bank as a signatory.

The delegation's agenda includes visiting the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) headquarters and various project sites, notably the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai projects, which have been points of contention between the two countries.

