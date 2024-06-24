Cricket Clash in Bhilwara: Tension Sparks Amid RSS Shakha
Tension arose in Bhilwara's Bhimganj area following a scuffle between Muslim community members playing cricket and RSS volunteers. Six people were arrested after a ball hit an RSS volunteer. Police have deployed additional forces to maintain control, stating that the situation is now under control.
- Country:
- India
Tension erupted in Bhimganj, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, after a cricket game involving Muslim community members turned violent when a ball struck an RSS volunteer attending a 'shakha' in the park.
Authorities arrested six individuals and detained six others based on an FIR filed by a Hindu community member. Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant confirmed the arrests and emphasized that no further untoward incidents occurred.
Additional police forces were deployed to manage a large crowd demanding action, ensuring that the situation remains under control.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhilwara
- clash
- cricket
- Muslim community
- RSS
- arrest
- police action
- tension
- Rajasthan
- Bhimganj
ALSO READ
Husband of Rajasthan Additional SP Arrested in Recruitment Paper Leak Case
Hunter Biden Faces Gun Trial, Trump's Nevada Rally & Migrant Arrests Drop
Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale dies of cardiac arrest in New York.
Revenge Plot Thwarted: Gangster Arrested in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj
Man Self-Mutilates in Custody Amid Fear of Arrest in Jaisalmer