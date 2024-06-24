Left Menu

Cricket Clash in Bhilwara: Tension Sparks Amid RSS Shakha

Tension arose in Bhilwara's Bhimganj area following a scuffle between Muslim community members playing cricket and RSS volunteers. Six people were arrested after a ball hit an RSS volunteer. Police have deployed additional forces to maintain control, stating that the situation is now under control.

Updated: 24-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:36 IST
Tension erupted in Bhimganj, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, after a cricket game involving Muslim community members turned violent when a ball struck an RSS volunteer attending a 'shakha' in the park.

Authorities arrested six individuals and detained six others based on an FIR filed by a Hindu community member. Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant confirmed the arrests and emphasized that no further untoward incidents occurred.

Additional police forces were deployed to manage a large crowd demanding action, ensuring that the situation remains under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

