Cricket Clash in Bhilwara: Tension Sparks Amid RSS Shakha

Tension erupted in Bhimganj, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, after a cricket game involving Muslim community members turned violent when a ball struck an RSS volunteer attending a 'shakha' in the park.

Authorities arrested six individuals and detained six others based on an FIR filed by a Hindu community member. Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant confirmed the arrests and emphasized that no further untoward incidents occurred.

Additional police forces were deployed to manage a large crowd demanding action, ensuring that the situation remains under control.

