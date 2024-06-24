Punjab Government Cracks Down on Drug Smugglers' Properties
Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has instructed deputy commissioners to provide immediate information about drug smugglers’ properties upon request. This comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement about attaching the property of any drug smuggler caught. Since the last two years, property worth Rs 200 crore across 459 cases has been frozen.
In a significant move to curb drug smuggling, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma directed all deputy commissioners on Monday to promptly furnish details about the property of any drug smuggler upon a police officer's request.
This directive is a follow-up to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent announcement, stating that the property of any drug smuggler caught will be attached within a week.
Verma emphasized in a communication to the deputy commissioners that the state government's intention is to confiscate drug smugglers' properties under the NDPS Act. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that properties worth Rs 200 crore in 459 cases had been frozen in the past two years.
