Raids and Arrests Follow Viral Drug Video at Pune Bar

Authorities have detained 14 individuals following an inquiry into a viral video allegedly filmed at a Pune bar, according to officials. The Maharashtra excise department apprehended six waiters on Monday evening.

Initially, eight people were arrested, and four police officers suspended after the Liquid Leisure Lounge, also known as L3, was found operating past the legal time limit. The police launched an investigation after the video seemingly showed drug-like substances at the establishment.

Prosecutors revealed that social media suggested the accused provided narcotics to patrons. Infractions discovered during the probe also included alcohol and cigarettes consumption. A minor's presence in the video is also under scrutiny. On Sunday, L3 continued operations till 5 am despite regulations permitting bars and pubs in Pune to stay open only until 1:30 am.

The state excise department suspended L3's license and arrested six waiters for breaching liquor stock norms. The arrested individuals, including bar owners and staff, were booked under various legal acts, including the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act. Responding to the viral video's implications, a campaign against narcotics in Pune will be intensified, said Pune MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

