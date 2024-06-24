Left Menu

Raids and Arrests Follow Viral Drug Video at Pune Bar

The number of arrests related to a viral video showing suspected drug use at a Pune bar has reached 14. The police have targeted Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) for operating beyond legal hours, resulting in the suspension of licenses and multiple arrests, including bar staff and local law enforcement.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:07 IST
Raids and Arrests Follow Viral Drug Video at Pune Bar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained 14 individuals following an inquiry into a viral video allegedly filmed at a Pune bar, according to officials. The Maharashtra excise department apprehended six waiters on Monday evening.

Initially, eight people were arrested, and four police officers suspended after the Liquid Leisure Lounge, also known as L3, was found operating past the legal time limit. The police launched an investigation after the video seemingly showed drug-like substances at the establishment.

Prosecutors revealed that social media suggested the accused provided narcotics to patrons. Infractions discovered during the probe also included alcohol and cigarettes consumption. A minor's presence in the video is also under scrutiny. On Sunday, L3 continued operations till 5 am despite regulations permitting bars and pubs in Pune to stay open only until 1:30 am.

The state excise department suspended L3's license and arrested six waiters for breaching liquor stock norms. The arrested individuals, including bar owners and staff, were booked under various legal acts, including the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act. Responding to the viral video's implications, a campaign against narcotics in Pune will be intensified, said Pune MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024