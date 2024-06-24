14 Arrests in Pune Bar Drug Probe As Investigation Deepens
In a probe into a viral video from Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) in Pune, police apprehended 14 individuals, including bar owners and waitstaff. The bar operated beyond permissible hours, allegedly involved in drug distribution. The state excise department suspended L3's license while further investigation continues.
The number of arrests linked to an investigation into a viral video purportedly from a Pune bar surged to 14 on Monday evening as the Maharashtra excise department detained six waiters, officials disclosed.
Initially, police had apprehended eight individuals and suspended four officers after identifying that the bar was operating beyond authorized hours. The inquiry began following a viral clip suggesting that patrons at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) had access to drug-like substances.
Authorities remanded the suspects, Santosh Kamthe, Vitthal Kamthe, Yogendra Girase, Ravi Maheshwari, Akshay Kamthe, Dinesh Mankar, Rohan Gaikwad, and Manas Mallick, into custody until June 29 to facilitate further investigations.
