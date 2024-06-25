Left Menu

Julian Assange Strikes Plea Deal with U.S. Government to End Legal Saga

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department. The agreement aims to end years of legal battles and secure his release from prison. Assange's plea, which still requires judicial approval, is scheduled for a federal court in the Mariana Islands.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 05:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 05:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark development, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department, a move that will see him freed from prison and conclude a legal saga spanning multiple continents.

Assange is scheduled for a court appearance in the federal court of the U.S. commonwealth's Mariana Islands. He will plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge for conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defense information, according to court documents filed late Monday.

The plea deal, pending judicial approval, brings an abrupt end to a case marked by international intrigue and fervent debates about press freedom, espionage, and national security. Assange's lawyer, Barry Pollack, has yet to comment on the latest developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

