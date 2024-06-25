Left Menu

Bihar NDA Cancels Rs 826 Crore Contracts Over Irregularities

The NDA government in Bihar has annulled 350 contracts valued at Rs 826 crore, initially assigned during the RJD-led administration for rural drinking water supply, over selection process irregularities. The Public Health Engineering Department initiated this after an inquiry flagged issues in awarding these contracts.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:23 IST
The NDA government in Bihar has taken a decisive stance by cancelling 350 contracts worth Rs 826 crore, which were awarded during the previous RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' administration for rural drinking water supply projects. The move followed an inquiry by the Public Health Engineering Department that revealed irregularities in the contractor selection process, a minister informed PTI on Tuesday.

Minister Niraj Kumar Singh disclosed that the contracts, related to rural water supply installations, including hand pumps and mini water supply systems, were annulled after it was found that due process was not followed in awarding them. The department has submitted the preliminary inquiry report to the state government for a comprehensive probe. "Strict actions will follow against those found guilty," he asserted.

RJD leader Lalit Yadav, previously the PHED minister, supervised the allocation of these contracts. The department awarded 1,160 contracts worth Rs 4,600 crore during the Mahagathbandhan government's 17-month tenure. Singh revealed that more contracts are under scrutiny. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary accused the current government of political motivations, stating that the NDA was fearful of opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's influence and the welfare initiatives of the previous government.

