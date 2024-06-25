Haryana's Comprehensive Awareness Initiative on New Criminal Laws

Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad announced on Tuesday that comprehensive awareness programs will be launched across all 378 police stations and prisons statewide on July 1. The initiative aims to educate the public on the three new criminal laws set to replace colonial-era statutes.

Prasad made this declaration during a video conference chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, an official statement confirmed. The meeting reviewed Haryana's preparedness for the nationwide implementation of these new criminal laws.

The new laws, replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, will take effect on July 1. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023, were notified on December 25, 2023.

