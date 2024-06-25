Left Menu

Prominent Leaders Sworn In at the 18th Lok Sabha Session

On the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, notable members like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hema Malini were sworn in. Many MPs raised slogans like 'Jai Hind' after oaths. BJP's Om Birla took oath as Speaker nominee. Some MPs deviated from prescribed oaths, creating moments of controversy.

On the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hema Malini were among those sworn in.

A total of 535 members took their oaths across Monday and Tuesday, with several raising slogans like 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai Maharashtra'.

BJP leader Om Birla, the nominee for the Speaker's post, also took his oath. He has served as the representative for the Kota constituency since 2014.

Several opposition MPs, holding copies of the Constitution, took their oaths while voicing slogans. Rahul Gandhi, for instance, said 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan' after his oath.

Newly-elected MPs from diverse backgrounds and states presented a vibrant mix of regional languages and sentiments during the ceremony.

