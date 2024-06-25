Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Await Verdict in Controversial Iddat Case
A Pakistani district court has reserved the judgment on a plea by former PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to suspend their sentences in an 'iddat' case. Khan, 71, and Bibi, 49, were sentenced for contracting their marriage during ‘iddat’. The judgment has sparked criticism from civil society and women activists.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani district court on Tuesday reserved judgment on the plea by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi to suspend their sentences in the much-debated 'iddat' case, amid broad criticism from civil society and women's rights activists.
The 71-year-old Khan and 49-year-old Bibi were each sentenced to seven years in prison on February 3 for marrying during the Islamic mandatory waiting period known as 'iddat'. The ruling was handed down by a trial court.
Upon the conclusion of the proceedings, Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka of the Islamabad District and Sessions Court announced that the verdict would be issued on the afternoon of June 27. The case has received widespread outcry for allegedly infringing on women's rights to dignity and privacy.
