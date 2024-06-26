Runaway Robber Caught After 28 Years

A 59-year-old man who had been on the run for 28 years has been apprehended in Maharashtra's Thane district, police authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Ramesh Ishwarlal Solanki was arrested on Monday from Penkar Pada at Dahisar Check Naka, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal. In 1996, Solanki was the main suspect in a series of robberies targeting individuals in public areas, including bus stops in the Mira Bhayander area, where victims' bags and trousers were cut open.

Two accomplices had been arrested earlier, but Solanki eluded capture. Through technical and intelligence efforts, police learned that Solanki was living in Malad, Malvani area of Mumbai and planned to visit Dahisar Check Naka. With this critical information, police set a trap and apprehended him when he arrived on Monday. Further interrogation revealed additional cases in Mumbai and Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)