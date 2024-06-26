Left Menu

Runaway Robber Caught After 28 Years

A 59-year-old man, Ramesh Ishwarlal Solanki, was arrested in Thane district after evading police for 28 years. Solanki was wanted in multiple robbery cases dating back to 1996. His capture was facilitated by intelligence inputs and a police trap set in Dahisar Check Naka.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:14 IST
Runaway Robber Caught After 28 Years
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old man who had been on the run for 28 years has been apprehended in Maharashtra's Thane district, police authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Ramesh Ishwarlal Solanki was arrested on Monday from Penkar Pada at Dahisar Check Naka, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal. In 1996, Solanki was the main suspect in a series of robberies targeting individuals in public areas, including bus stops in the Mira Bhayander area, where victims' bags and trousers were cut open.

Two accomplices had been arrested earlier, but Solanki eluded capture. Through technical and intelligence efforts, police learned that Solanki was living in Malad, Malvani area of Mumbai and planned to visit Dahisar Check Naka. With this critical information, police set a trap and apprehended him when he arrived on Monday. Further interrogation revealed additional cases in Mumbai and Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024