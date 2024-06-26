NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-Linked Premises in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PT) — In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive searches across a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected region. This operation is part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey, allegedly by CPI(Maoist) cadres.

Dubey was brutally axed to death on November 4 during the 2023 assembly election campaign at the Kaushalnar weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Preliminary investigations by the NIA have confirmed the involvement of armed assailants belonging to the banned CPI(Maoist) organization.

The NIA's crackdown included searches of premises linked to suspects and overground workers (OWGs) of the Bayanar Area Committee under East Bastar division of CPI(Maoist), covering 12 locations in Toynar, Kaushalnar, Badenhod, Dhaudai, and Kongera villages. The agency seized multiple mobile phones, a tablet, Rs 9.90 lakh in cash, and propagandist literature during the raids. The NIA continues its thorough investigation, having taken over the case from local police in February and already charge-sheeting one individual.

