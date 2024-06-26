Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Calls for Caste-Based Census

The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central government to initiate a caste-based census. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized its importance for formulating equitable policies. Despite absence due to suspension, AIADMK expressed support, highlighting their earlier efforts to start the census in 2020.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Calls for Caste-Based Census
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution urging the Central government to commence a caste-based population census. This unanimous resolution, advocated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasizes the necessity of caste data to develop equitable policies in education, economy, and employment sectors.

Although the opposition AIADMK members were absent due to suspension over a separate issue, their leader Edappadi K Palaniswami noted that the previous AIADMK government had initiated this process in 2020, but it was interrupted due to the change in regime. Despite the disruption, AIADMK expressed their continued support for the caste-based census.

Chief Minister Stalin underscored that only the Union government is authorized to conduct the population census as per the Census Act of 1948. He highlighted that state governments cannot collect community-specific data under the existing legal framework, making it imperative for the Centre to take up this responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

