Maratha Reservation: CM Eknath Shinde Vows No Injustice to OBCs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that no injustice would be done to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or any other community while providing reservation to the Maratha community. His statement came on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Addressing a press conference, Shinde highlighted that the budget proposed by the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government is designed to benefit key demographic groups such as farmers, the youth, and women.

Shinde reiterated his government's commitment by referencing a special session convened earlier to allocate 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community. He emphasized that this move would not disadvantage the OBCs or any other community.

