Left Menu

Maratha Reservation: CM Eknath Shinde Vows No Injustice to OBCs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured no injustice will be done to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or any community while providing reservation to the Marathas. During a press conference ahead of the monsoon session, Shinde emphasized that the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government's budget aims to benefit farmers, the youth, and women.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:21 IST
Maratha Reservation: CM Eknath Shinde Vows No Injustice to OBCs
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that no injustice would be done to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or any other community while providing reservation to the Maratha community. His statement came on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Addressing a press conference, Shinde highlighted that the budget proposed by the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government is designed to benefit key demographic groups such as farmers, the youth, and women.

Shinde reiterated his government's commitment by referencing a special session convened earlier to allocate 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community. He emphasized that this move would not disadvantage the OBCs or any other community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024