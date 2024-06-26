Maratha Reservation: CM Eknath Shinde Vows No Injustice to OBCs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured no injustice will be done to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or any community while providing reservation to the Marathas. During a press conference ahead of the monsoon session, Shinde emphasized that the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government's budget aims to benefit farmers, the youth, and women.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that no injustice would be done to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or any other community while providing reservation to the Maratha community. His statement came on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature.
Addressing a press conference, Shinde highlighted that the budget proposed by the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government is designed to benefit key demographic groups such as farmers, the youth, and women.
Shinde reiterated his government's commitment by referencing a special session convened earlier to allocate 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community. He emphasized that this move would not disadvantage the OBCs or any other community.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha Reservation
- OBC
- Chief Minister
- Eknath Shinde
- Shiv Sena
- BJP
- NCP
- legislature
- farmers
- youth
ALSO READ
Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP's tribal leader to take oath as Odisha Chief Minister today; PM Modi to attend ceremony
Arunachal Pradesh: BJP appoints Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh as central observers
I planned for A-plus BJP but got B-minus BJP campaign: Cong's Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi to PTI.
Congress Slams BJP's Claims on Kashmir Peace Amidst Terror Spree
Manipur Security Lapses Under Scrutiny: BJP MLA Demands Inquiry