Left Menu

Goa’s Controversial Liquor Licence Hike Near Schools and Temples

The Goa government has amended the state Excise Duty Act, doubling the licence fees for liquor shops within 100 metres of schools or places of worship. Despite assurances from the Excise Department that these relaxations already existed, the Opposition claims that the move promotes liquor outlets near sensitive areas.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:24 IST
Goa’s Controversial Liquor Licence Hike Near Schools and Temples
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has faced backlash after amending the state Excise Duty Act of 1964, doubling the licence fees for liquor shops located within a 100-metre radius of schools or places of worship. Opposition leaders have criticized the move, alleging it encourages the establishment of liquor outlets near these sensitive areas.

Contrary to these claims, the state Excise Department clarified that the notification has been misinterpreted. According to the department, the notification, issued on June 21 by Under Secretary (Finance) Pranab Bhat, simply increases the fees for licences issued under existing relaxations of rule 90 of the Goa Excise Duty Rules, 1964.

Excise Commissioner Ankita Mishra emphasized that there is nothing new in the notification except for the fee hike. She argued that the increased costs would make it more difficult to obtain such licences. However, opposition figures, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai, demanded the withdrawal of the notification, citing concerns over the government's intentions and potential societal impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024