Goa’s Controversial Liquor Licence Hike Near Schools and Temples

The Goa government has faced backlash after amending the state Excise Duty Act of 1964, doubling the licence fees for liquor shops located within a 100-metre radius of schools or places of worship. Opposition leaders have criticized the move, alleging it encourages the establishment of liquor outlets near these sensitive areas.

Contrary to these claims, the state Excise Department clarified that the notification has been misinterpreted. According to the department, the notification, issued on June 21 by Under Secretary (Finance) Pranab Bhat, simply increases the fees for licences issued under existing relaxations of rule 90 of the Goa Excise Duty Rules, 1964.

Excise Commissioner Ankita Mishra emphasized that there is nothing new in the notification except for the fee hike. She argued that the increased costs would make it more difficult to obtain such licences. However, opposition figures, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai, demanded the withdrawal of the notification, citing concerns over the government's intentions and potential societal impact.

