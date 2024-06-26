Left Menu

NEET Paper Leak Scandal: Two Suspects Sent to CBI Remand in Patna

A Patna court has sent two suspects in the NEET paper leak case to CBI remand for three days. The CBI, which filed an FIR on Sunday, is investigating irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The suspects are linked to an infamous gang known for orchestrating interstate paper leaks.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:32 IST
NEET Paper Leak Scandal: Two Suspects Sent to CBI Remand in Patna
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a court in Patna, Bihar, remanded two suspects in the NEET paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for three days.

The CBI had filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday, following alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, based on a referral by the Union education ministry.

Presenting the FIR before the court, the CBI requested custody of the suspects, initially arrested by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police. The court granted CBI remand for Baldev Kumar, aka Chintu, and Mukesh Kumar, linked to the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang. Baldev allegedly received a solved answer sheet in PDF a day before the exam. The CBI is also hunting other absconding gang members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024