NEET Paper Leak Scandal: Two Suspects Sent to CBI Remand in Patna
A Patna court has sent two suspects in the NEET paper leak case to CBI remand for three days. The CBI, which filed an FIR on Sunday, is investigating irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The suspects are linked to an infamous gang known for orchestrating interstate paper leaks.
On Wednesday, a court in Patna, Bihar, remanded two suspects in the NEET paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for three days.
The CBI had filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday, following alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, based on a referral by the Union education ministry.
Presenting the FIR before the court, the CBI requested custody of the suspects, initially arrested by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police. The court granted CBI remand for Baldev Kumar, aka Chintu, and Mukesh Kumar, linked to the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang. Baldev allegedly received a solved answer sheet in PDF a day before the exam. The CBI is also hunting other absconding gang members.
