Mystery Unfolds: Body Found in Noida Drain

A shocking discovery was made in Noida on Wednesday as an unidentified body was found dumped in a drain, sparking a police investigation, officials confirmed.

The decomposed body, estimated to be three to four days old and wrapped in a sack, was located in a drain in Sector 72, within the Sector 113 police station jurisdiction.

Local authorities received an alert about the body around 7:30 pm. 'A team from Sector 113 police station promptly arrived at the scene. The deceased appeared to be a male aged around 30-35 years. The body is now under police custody,' stated Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the deceased. Forensic experts have been summoned for a thorough examination, and the police are actively gathering evidence from the scene,' he added.

An official also noted that the body had swollen, suggesting it had been there for some time. Further legal procedures are in progress, police reported.

