Ugandan and Cameroonian Nationals Arrested in Major Cocaine Busts at Airport
Two nationals, one from Uganda and another from Cameroon, have been arrested at an international airport for ingesting and transporting cocaine-filled capsules. The drugs, worth crores, were seized after medical procedures helped retrieve the capsules from both individuals, who had traveled from Addis Ababa.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, officials arrested a Ugandan national at the international airport for smuggling cocaine-filled capsules worth Rs 1.38 crore. The man was apprehended on June 20 after arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Customs officials stated that the accused admitted to ingesting the capsules filled with narcotics. Seven were voluntarily expelled at the airport, while the remaining were medically extracted at Safdarjung Hospital.
Furthermore, on June 17, a 70-year-old Cameroonian national was detained under similar circumstances. This individual had ingested 73 capsules containing cocaine valued at nearly Rs 11 crore. Both arrests underscore heightened vigilance and enforcement against drug trafficking.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Noida International Airport: Future Asia Pacific Transit Hub in the Making
Customs officials at Trichy Airport seize gold from Dubai passenger
IAF flight carrying mortal remains of Indians who died in Kuwait fire incident lands at Cochin International airport.
Cabinet approves Rs 2,870 crore funding for expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi
Uganda and UAE Partner to Build New International Airport Near Kidepo Park