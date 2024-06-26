Ugandan and Cameroonian Nationals Arrested in Major Cocaine Busts at Airport

In a significant crackdown, officials arrested a Ugandan national at the international airport for smuggling cocaine-filled capsules worth Rs 1.38 crore. The man was apprehended on June 20 after arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Customs officials stated that the accused admitted to ingesting the capsules filled with narcotics. Seven were voluntarily expelled at the airport, while the remaining were medically extracted at Safdarjung Hospital.

Furthermore, on June 17, a 70-year-old Cameroonian national was detained under similar circumstances. This individual had ingested 73 capsules containing cocaine valued at nearly Rs 11 crore. Both arrests underscore heightened vigilance and enforcement against drug trafficking.

