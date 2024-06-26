Left Menu

Ugandan and Cameroonian Nationals Arrested in Major Cocaine Busts at Airport

Two nationals, one from Uganda and another from Cameroon, have been arrested at an international airport for ingesting and transporting cocaine-filled capsules. The drugs, worth crores, were seized after medical procedures helped retrieve the capsules from both individuals, who had traveled from Addis Ababa.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, officials arrested a Ugandan national at the international airport for smuggling cocaine-filled capsules worth Rs 1.38 crore. The man was apprehended on June 20 after arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Customs officials stated that the accused admitted to ingesting the capsules filled with narcotics. Seven were voluntarily expelled at the airport, while the remaining were medically extracted at Safdarjung Hospital.

Furthermore, on June 17, a 70-year-old Cameroonian national was detained under similar circumstances. This individual had ingested 73 capsules containing cocaine valued at nearly Rs 11 crore. Both arrests underscore heightened vigilance and enforcement against drug trafficking.

