Antony Blinken Applauds Ruto's Efforts to Calm Kenyan Unrest
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed gratitude to Kenyan President William Ruto for his efforts to reduce tensions in Kenya. Ruto responded to protests by withdrawing planned tax hikes and committing to dialogue, addressing the demands of demonstrators who had stormed parliament.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 02:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Kenyan President William Ruto in a phone call on Wednesday for taking steps to reduce tensions in the east African country and pledging to engage in a dialogue with protesters, the State Department said.
Ruto on Wednesday withdrew planned tax hikes, bowing to pressure from protesters who had stormed parliament, launched demonstrations across the country and threatened more action this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese Man Arrested Near Taipei Sparks Tensions Amid Military Suspicion
VHP Protests Terror Attack on Vaishno Devi Pilgrims
AIFF Protests Controversial Goal in Crucial World Cup Qualifier
Russian Military Conducts Widespread Tactical Nuclear Drills Amid Rising Tensions
EU Imposes Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Trade Tensions