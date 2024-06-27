Antony Blinken Applauds Ruto's Efforts to Calm Kenyan Unrest

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Kenyan President William Ruto in a phone call on Wednesday for taking steps to reduce tensions in the east African country and pledging to engage in a dialogue with protesters, the State Department said.

Ruto on Wednesday withdrew planned tax hikes, bowing to pressure from protesters who had stormed parliament, launched demonstrations across the country and threatened more action this week.

