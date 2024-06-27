Left Menu

Antony Blinken Applauds Ruto's Efforts to Calm Kenyan Unrest

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed gratitude to Kenyan President William Ruto for his efforts to reduce tensions in Kenya. Ruto responded to protests by withdrawing planned tax hikes and committing to dialogue, addressing the demands of demonstrators who had stormed parliament.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 02:09 IST
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Kenyan President William Ruto in a phone call on Wednesday for taking steps to reduce tensions in the east African country and pledging to engage in a dialogue with protesters, the State Department said.

Ruto on Wednesday withdrew planned tax hikes, bowing to pressure from protesters who had stormed parliament, launched demonstrations across the country and threatened more action this week.

