Israel's Air Strikes in Syria Escalate Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel launched an "air aggression" targeting a number of sites in Syria's southern region killing two people and injuring a soldier, Syrian state media said early on Thursday.

"At around 23:40 PM local time on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the Golan Heights towards a number of sites in the southern region and our air defences intercepted the enemy's missiles," it said, citing a military source. Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack by armed group Hamas on Israeli territory. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Yomna Ehab Editing by Chris Reese)

