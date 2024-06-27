Israel's Air Strikes in Syria Escalate Amidst Rising Tensions
Israel launched air strikes targeting Iran-linked sites in Syria's southern region, resulting in two deaths and one injury. The raids, intercepted by Syrian air defenses, reflect escalating conflicts following Hamas's recent attack on Israeli territory. Israel has increased its military actions in Syria since the October 7 incident.
Israel launched an "air aggression" targeting a number of sites in Syria's southern region killing two people and injuring a soldier, Syrian state media said early on Thursday.
"At around 23:40 PM local time on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the Golan Heights towards a number of sites in the southern region and our air defences intercepted the enemy's missiles," it said, citing a military source. Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack by armed group Hamas on Israeli territory. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Yomna Ehab Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
